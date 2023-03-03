Suspect Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 3500 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in the 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:46 pm, the suspect approached an employee at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded money from the register. The employee did not comply. The suspect then fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.