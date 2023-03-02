RUSSIA, March 2 - The meeting took place during Mikhail Mishustin’s working visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.

Excerpts from the transcript:

Mikhail Mishustin meets with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon 2 March 2023 Mikhail Mishustin meets with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon 2 March 2023 Mikhail Mishustin meets with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon 2 March 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Mikhail Mishustin meets with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

Emomali Rahmon: Mr Mishustin, we welcome your visit to Tajikistan.

Russia is our important strategic partner and ally. Tajik-Russian ties are developing rapidly in all spheres. Russia remains Tajikistan’s main trade partner. Cultural and humanitarian ties are expanding steadily, and we cooperate closely in the area of security.

The development of Russian-Tajik relations is a high-priority in Tajikistan’s foreign policy. We will continue to make every effort to expand our diverse interaction with the Russian Federation. I am convinced that the results of your visit will provide new impetus to our bilateral relations.

Welcome to Tajikistan, once again. Mr Mishustin, you have the floor.

Mikhail Mishustin: Esteemed Mr Rahmon,

Please accept my heartfelt greetings, and allow me to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to the Russian delegation and, of course, I pass on the warmest regards from President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

We genuinely value our partnership and alliance with Tajikistan based on the traditions of historical friendship and mutual respect between our fraternal nations.

Following President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Tajikistan in June 2022, agreements were reached on strengthening bilateral cooperation across all sectors. Of course, it is the duty of our governments to fulfill the decisions of our presidents.

Our trade and economic cooperation is developing steadily, with mutual trade having increased 18 percent in 2022 year-on-year, to reach around $1.5 billion. Is this a lot or a little? Of course, it is not a lot. I am absolutely confident that we have potential to boost cooperation in a variety of fields, including energy, transport, agriculture, industrial production, construction and digital technology.

Mr Rahmon, we have brought a rather impressive delegation from Russia, consisting of seven ministers, two deputy prime ministers, members of the business community and the top executives from 260 companies. Today’s forum in Tajikistan boasts an attendance of almost 600 people. My colleague Kokhir Rasulzoda and I have just visited and addressed the forum, and encouraged our businesspeople and our partners to create more joint production facilities and increase mutual trade, strengthen cultural ties and see to development across all areas of the bilateral agenda.

We find it extremely important to develop region-to-region cooperation. Seventy Russian regions have direct agreements with regional centres and cities and maintain active cooperation with Tajikistan. Five Russian governors are here today.

Once again, thank you for the warm welcome. Now, let’s discuss the items on the agenda.