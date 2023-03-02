Construction Company Fined For Workplace Injury

CANADA, March 2 - Released on March 2, 2023

On February 22, 2023, Neu-Build Construction Inc. pleaded guilty in Swift Current Provincial Court regarding one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

The charge stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred on October 30, 2020, near Maple Creek. A worker suffered serious injuries as a result of being electrocuted while stabilizing trusses.

Neu-Build Construction Inc. was fined $25,000 and a $10,000 surcharge for contravening subsection 465(2) of the regulations (being an employer or contractor, fail to ensure that no worker works, no material is piled, stored or handled, no scaffold is erected or dismantled and no equipment or powered mobile equipment is used or operated within the minimum distance from any exposed energized electrical conductor set out in column 1 of table 22 of the appendix of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

One additional charge was stayed.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

