Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis Signs Legislation to Support State’s COVID-19 Preparedness

SACRAMENTO – Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis today signed legislation to help maintain the state’s COVID-19 operational preparedness by codifying two emergency waivers regarding COVID-19 laboratory testing and therapeutics – statutory changes the Newsom Administration called for, and the Legislature expedited, this session.

AB 269, an urgency measure by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park), authorizes qualified laboratory personnel to continue solely processing COVID-19 tests and permits COVID-19 testing sites contracted with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to continue dispensing COVID-19 therapeutics until January 2024.

“This measure preserves important tools in the state’s response to the pandemic and will continue to protect public health as California moves forward, focusing on preparedness and support for our communities,” said Acting Governor Kounalakis.  

As previously announced in October, the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency ended on February 28, 2023. The state’s SMARTER Plan continues to guide California’s work to support local communities, and COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and treatment are available throughout the state.

For the full text of the bill signed today, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

