Strong Support from EMU to Students Residing in the Provinces Affected by the Earthquake

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) will award 100 % scholarships to students who are affected by the earthquake disaster. With the scholarships, EMU aims to help students, who reside in the regions where the state of emergency was declared after the earthquake disaster in Turkey, to continue their education life. To be effective only during the 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester, the students will be able to register and attend the face-to-face education without paying for tuition fee. Moreover, the tuition fee of our students who have already registered and fulfilled their financial obligations will be transferred to the next academic semester.

Our students who will not be able to attend face-to-face education period due to force majeure arising from the earthquake disaster will be able to freeze their registration for the 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester without paying any fees, including the student services fund, regardless of the date they apply. Adding more, compulsory attendance will not be in effect until 14 April 2023 for students who reside in the state of emergency regions and who will not be able to travel to Cyprus. Late registration penalty will not be implemented in 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester.

EMU has decided to implement face-to-face education during the 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester. For students who live in the regions affected by the earthquake disaster and will not be able to come to Cyprus, the courses will be held online. However, students who are enrolled in programs such as Medicine, Dentistry, Health Sciences, Pharmacy and etc. will continue their education in face-to-face model. Practices such as internship, laboratory, studio and workshops will be held face-to-face.

Midterm and Final Exams will be held face-to-face. At the end of the semester, prior to the grade submission date, make-up exams will be held for students who are from the earthquake zone and cannot attend the midterm exams.