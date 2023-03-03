Automotive ECall Market By Dual-channel, by Technology, Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive ECall is an in-vehicle system that automatically alerts the emergency services in case of a road accident and also informs the rescue workers about the crash site's exact location. It is an enhancement of current emergency call operation, wherein it automatically sends location information to the emergency services on a mobile phone, using GPS location services via the phone network. The automotive ECall system is very beneficial as it reduces the emergency response time to an incident, increases the chance of survival for anybody involved in an accident who is seriously hurt, and raises awareness for security & safety measures. Therefore, these advantages are expected to drive the growth of the automotive ECall market over the forecast period.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Consumer’s preference toward electric & hybrid vehicles and development of next-generation telematics protocol are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. However, the high cost of LEDs restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, low return on investment for OEMs while establishing standalone ECall system infrastructure is expected to create new challenges in the market.

Consumer’s preference toward electric and hybrid vehicles

Consumers all over the globe are shifting toward electric vehicles due to excessive features, low running cost, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) expecting to capitalize on the unexplored market in developing countries. Therefore, these factors are further estimated to boost the sale of these vehicles in developing countries, thus leading to the growth of the automotive ECall market over the forecast period.

Development of next-generation telematics protocol

The Next-generation Telematics Protocol (NGTP) is a technology that aims to provide greater flexibility and scalability to automotive industries to offer better connectivity and integration of data and services while combining with the ECall system for better connectivity. Therefore, this is expected to further drive the automotive ECall market over the forecast period.

