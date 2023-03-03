Submit Release
CBP Officers at Ysleta Port of Entry Apprehend Homicide Suspect

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Ysleta Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton, Colorado.

"The tireless work of CBP officers helps keep our nation safe," said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. "Helping our law enforcement partners locate and apprehend wanted people is an integral part of our work."

On Feb. 28, CBP officers encountered a 32-year-old male, lawful permanent resident who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The individual was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton, Colorado.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

