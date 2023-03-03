Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister Hoekstra

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra today in New Delhi.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Hoekstra discussed Russia’s unprovoked and ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including ways to bolster support for Ukraine.  They also discussed cooperation to maintain peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. The United States and the Netherlands will always stand shoulder to shoulder in support of a rules-based international order.

