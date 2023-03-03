Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market Forecast to Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2031: Analysis of Growth Opportunities & Trends

Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market 2023

Rise in the prevalence of targeted diseases, an increase in the cases of trauma and accidents among people drive the growth Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market Size was Valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 3.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Portable ultrasound scanners are compact and lightweight medical imaging devices that can be easily transported and used in a variety of settings. They use high-frequency sound waves to create images of internal body structures, allowing healthcare professionals to visualize and diagnose a range of medical conditions. Portable ultrasound scanners typically consist of a handheld transducer or probe that is connected to a portable display unit or a mobile device such as a tablet or smartphone.

Rise in the prevalence of targeted diseases, increase in the cases of trauma and accidents among people, rise in the geriatric population across the globe, and prevalence of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle among people drive the growth of the global portable ultrasound scanners market. Increase in the number of diagnostic procedures and rising innovations in diagnostic device during the pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the market.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4321

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• FUJIFILM CORPORATION

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Koninklijke Philips NV

• Samsung Healthcare

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

• Alpinon Medical System

• EDAN Instruments

• Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

• Siemens Healthineers

• EchoNous, Inc.

• Butterfly Network

• Hitachi, Ltd.

𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global portable ultrasound scanners market based on type, application, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and the highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

By Type

• Mobile Ultrasound scanner

• Handheld Ultrasound scanner

By Application

• Radiology/General Imaging

• Obstetrics/Gynecology

• Cardiology

• Urology

• Vascular

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic labs

• Maternity Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global portable ultrasound scanners market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4321

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Top Trending Report:

• Molecular diagnostics market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/molecular-diagnostics-market

• MRI Coils Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mri-coils-market-A14839

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

