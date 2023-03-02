Submit Release
Attorney General Bonta Visits Fourth Graders at Los Angeles School for Read Across America Day

LOS ANGELES — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today visited a fourth grade classroom at Loyola Village Elementary School, part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, to celebrate Read Across America Day. Attorney General Bonta read to the students a book entitled “Dream Street” by author Tricia Elam Walker and illustrated by Ekua Holmes.

“Today we celebrate the power of reading and literacy for children and communities nationwide,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Whether sharing a picture book, studying a nonfiction, or cracking open a new mystery, reading can inspire, educate, and uplift us. Every book truly is a voyage that can take us to new worlds and help us grow. Today, I was grateful to share this magic with the students and educators at Loyola Village Elementary School. On Read Across America Day, and every day, I encourage all Californians to visit a library, pick up a book, and discover the joy of reading.”

Photos below may be credited to the California Department of Justice:

Attorney General Bonta reads Dream Street by Tricia Elam Walker to fourth grade students at Loyola Village Elementary School during this year’s Read Across America Day

Attorney General Bonta reads Dream Street by Tricia Elam Walker to fourth grade students at Loyola Village Elementary School during this year’s Read Across America Day

Attorney General Bonta, LAUSD President Jackie Goldberg, Superintendent Denise Collier, Principal Julio Hanson and fourth grade students at Loyola Village Elementary School celebrating Read Across America Day

Attorney General Bonta, LAUSD President Jackie Goldberg, Superintendent Denise Collier, Principal Julio Hanson and fourth grade students at Loyola Village Elementary School celebrating Read Across America Day

Attorney General Bonta smiles with Dream Street by Tricia Elam Walker

Attorney General Bonta smiles with Dream Street by Tricia Elam Walker

