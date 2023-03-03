Managing Partner of Prestige Scientific, Stephen Provost, Featured in Society for BioSpace

PLANO, TX, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing Partner of Prestige Scientific – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Stephen Provost, Featured in Society for BioSpace, Does Your Alma Mater Really Matter?

Hiring managers assess a number of qualities about each candidate when choosing the right person for the role. Some consider a candidate’s alma mater–the institution at which they earned their degree–to be the most important factor.

But how much does a life science candidate’s alma mater really matter? In short–it depends.

Stephen Provost, managing director and founder of Prestige Scientific, a life sciences recruiting and executive search firm, told BioSpace that in his experience, where a candidate attended college becomes more or less relevant depending on their field of work.

