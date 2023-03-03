Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,128 in the last 365 days.

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce improved access to medication for Islanders.

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque and Robert J. Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, will announce, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, additions to the Improving Affordable Access to Prescriptions Drugs initiative. 

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
March 3, 2023

Time
10:30 a.m. AST

Location

The event will be held in person at:

BDC Place
119 Kent Street, Suite 430,
Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Note: Masks are strongly recommended.

Media may also join by Zoom: 
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/63508082456

Passcode: 230303

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Health Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c0509.html

You just read:

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce improved access to medication for Islanders.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more