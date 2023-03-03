Growth Opportunities in Materials for F&B, Agriculture, Insulation and Mining 2022: Featuring bio365, Chitinor, Gr3n, MeduSoil & More

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Materials for F&B, Agriculture, Insulation and Mining" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles innovations related to materials that can be used for development of biobased and sustainable products for use in F&B, agriculture and personal care. The issue also highlights researchadvances related to development of materials for energy storage, mining and industrial applications.

The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non-woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Materials for F&B, Agriculture, Insulation and Mining

Sustainable Fabric Care Technologies For Laundry Applications

Xeros Technology-Value Proposition

Xeros Technology-Investor Dashboard

High-porosity and Nutrient-rich Soils for Indoor and Outdoor Farming

bio365-Value Proposition

bio365-Investor Dashboard

Containerized Bio-cementation Solution for Seismic Reinforcement

MeduSoil-Value Proposition

MeduSoil-Investor Dashboard

Radiative Sky Cooling Process for Lowering Temperature Using Minimal Energy

SPACECOOL-Value Proposition

SPACECOOL-Investor Dashboard

Microwave-Assisted Depolymerization Accelerating PET Recycling

Gr3n's Value Proposition

Gr3n-Investor Dashboard

Broad-spectrum Insecticide for Sustained Protection of Vegetables

FMC Corporation's Value Proposition

FMC Corporation-Investor Dashboard

Platform to Control Biomolecular Interactions

PBI's Value Proposition

PBI-Investor Dashboard

Sustainable Fragrance Encapsulation To Replace Synthetic Microcapsules

Sozio's Value Proposition

Sozio: Investor Dashboard

High-performance Marine Bioactives for Drug Delivery

Chitinor's Value Proposition

Chitinor: Investor Dashboard

Biopolymer for Improving The Sustainability and Processing of Polymers

CJ Bio's Value Proposition

CJ Bio: Investor Dashboard

Lithium Metal and Foil Materials for LiFP Batteries

Stria Lithium's Value Proposition

Stria Lithium: Investor Dashboard

Premium-grade Oil Spray for Chains and Wires

Value Proposition of LanoPro Production AS

LanoPro Production AS-Investor Dashboard

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

bio365

Chitinor

CJ Bio

FMC Corporation

Gr3n

LanoPro Production AS

MeduSoil

PBI

Sozio

SPACECOOL

Stria Lithium

Xeros Technology

