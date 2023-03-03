Growth Opportunities in Materials for F&B, Agriculture, Insulation and Mining 2022: Featuring bio365, Chitinor, Gr3n, MeduSoil & More
DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Materials for F&B, Agriculture, Insulation and Mining" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles innovations related to materials that can be used for development of biobased and sustainable products for use in F&B, agriculture and personal care. The issue also highlights researchadvances related to development of materials for energy storage, mining and industrial applications.
The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non-woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Materials for F&B, Agriculture, Insulation and Mining
- Sustainable Fabric Care Technologies For Laundry Applications
- Xeros Technology-Value Proposition
- Xeros Technology-Investor Dashboard
- High-porosity and Nutrient-rich Soils for Indoor and Outdoor Farming
- bio365-Value Proposition
- bio365-Investor Dashboard
- Containerized Bio-cementation Solution for Seismic Reinforcement
- MeduSoil-Value Proposition
- MeduSoil-Investor Dashboard
- Radiative Sky Cooling Process for Lowering Temperature Using Minimal Energy
- SPACECOOL-Value Proposition
- SPACECOOL-Investor Dashboard
- Microwave-Assisted Depolymerization Accelerating PET Recycling
- Gr3n's Value Proposition
- Gr3n-Investor Dashboard
- Broad-spectrum Insecticide for Sustained Protection of Vegetables
- FMC Corporation's Value Proposition
- FMC Corporation-Investor Dashboard
- Platform to Control Biomolecular Interactions
- PBI's Value Proposition
- PBI-Investor Dashboard
- Sustainable Fragrance Encapsulation To Replace Synthetic Microcapsules
- Sozio's Value Proposition
- Sozio: Investor Dashboard
- High-performance Marine Bioactives for Drug Delivery
- Chitinor's Value Proposition
- Chitinor: Investor Dashboard
- Biopolymer for Improving The Sustainability and Processing of Polymers
- CJ Bio's Value Proposition
- CJ Bio: Investor Dashboard
- Lithium Metal and Foil Materials for LiFP Batteries
- Stria Lithium's Value Proposition
- Stria Lithium: Investor Dashboard
- Premium-grade Oil Spray for Chains and Wires
- Value Proposition of LanoPro Production AS
- LanoPro Production AS-Investor Dashboard
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations-Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- bio365
- Chitinor
- CJ Bio
- FMC Corporation
- Gr3n
- LanoPro Production AS
- MeduSoil
- PBI
- Sozio
- SPACECOOL
- Stria Lithium
- Xeros Technology
