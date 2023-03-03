BotBuilt selected as Top 25 Finalist for the 2023 Ivory Prize for Housing Affordability

BotBuilt, a leading robotics company based in Durham, North Carolina, has been selected as a Top 25 Finalist for the 2023 Ivory Prize for Housing Affordability.

DURHAM, N.C., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BotBuilt, a leading robotics company based in Durham, North Carolina, has been selected as a Top 25 Finalist for the 2023 Ivory Prize for Housing Affordability. The Ivory Prize, presented by Ivory Innovations, is awarded annually, recognizing ambitious, feasible, and scalable solutions to housing affordability challenges. The Ivory Prize is designed to award innovators for their efforts and provide material support to advance their projects. BotBuilt was selected from 203 total nominees and has been recognized in the "Construction & Design" category, which looks at solutions to the labor shortage, as well as environmentally-friendly building solutions focused on decreasing construction time.

BotBuilt is revolutionizing the building process and solving the labor crisis in construction through flexible, precise robotic systems, proprietary hardware, and cutting-edge software. They use the latest technology to implement advanced motion planning with computer vision to build a more sustainable future for construction, forever changing the way the world builds with automation.

"Our ultimate goal is to solve the housing crisis and labor shortage in the homebuilding industry," said Brent Wadas, CEO at Botbuilt. "It is an honor to be recognized by an organization sharing our same goals, values, and hunger for innovation."

BotBuilt's robotic technology is specifically designed to help address housing affordability challenges by improving the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the construction process. By automating many of the repetitive and physically demanding tasks involved in building a home, BotBuilt's technology enables builders to complete projects more quickly and with greater precision, resulting in significant cost savings for builders and homebuyers alike.

"Americans build around 1.5 million housing units per year, but virtually none of these buildings are built by robots—BotBuilt is changing that," said Colin Devine, COO at BotBuilt. "We are working toward a future in which robots help build every single home so that everyone can benefit from the efficiency, precision, and safety of advanced robotics. Innovation is our only way to solve the housing crisis and make housing more affordable for everyone, and we are extremely grateful to be recognized by the inspiring team at Ivory Innovations."

The Top 25 Finalists will receive financial support and be connected with leading practitioners, capital partners, student interns, and pro bono consulting or capacity-building services. The 2023 Top 10 Ivory Prize Finalists will be announced in April, and the final Ivory Prize Winners will be announced in May 2023.

About BotBuilt

BotBuilt is a leading robotics company based in Durham, North Carolina, specializing in developing innovative technology to transform the construction industry. BotBuilt's robotic systems combine proprietary hardware and software, computer vision, and motion planning to build houses more efficiently and accurately than traditional methods. BotBuilt's mission is to use technology to make housing more affordable. For more information, please visit http://www.botbuilt.com.

