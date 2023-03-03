INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Dutch Bros Inc. ("Dutch Bros" or the "Company") BROS securities between March 1, 2022 and May 11, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Dutch Bros investors have until May 1, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On May 11, 2022, after the market closed, Dutch Bros issued a press release announcing poor financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Therein, the Company reported a net loss of $16.3 million, compared to a net loss of $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. The Company also reported an adjusted net loss of $2.5 million (a loss of $0.02 per share). The Company explained that the results were due to "[its] decision to be disciplined on the price [it] took . . . ; faster inflation and cost of goods, especially in dairy; the pull forward of deferred expenses related to the maintenance of shops; and normal new store inefficiency amplified by the volume of new and ramping units in quarter 1."

On this news, Dutch Bros' share price fell $9.26, or 26.9%, to close at $25.11 per share on May 12, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing increased costs and expenses, including on dairy; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing increased margin pressure and decreased profitability in the first quarter of 2022; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

