Rentec Direct Celebrates Significant Employee Milestones

Rentec Direct, the industry-leading property management software company, is celebrating several significant employee milestones after thirteen years in business. Thanks to a robust employee engagement program implemented by its founder, Rentec Direct has maintained a high percentage employee retention rate since its inception.

"Rentec Direct wouldn't be where it is today without the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct. "Employee satisfaction is equally as important as client satisfaction at our company, and company decisions and initiatives are routinely made with employee satisfaction top of mind. Our intentionally smaller team size leads to a naturally higher level of involvement from each employee."

Heather Peake, Marketing – 5 years with Rentec Direct

Jeremy Smith, Development – 5 years with Rentec Direct

Brentnie Daggett, Marketing – 6 years with Rentec Direct

David Peake, Sales – 6 years with Rentec Direct

Kaycee Miller, Marketing – 8 years with Rentec Direct

Kevin Swiger, Client Success – 8 years with Rentec Direct

Kathryn, Client Success – 10 years with Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct was founded in Southern Oregon, and the company's headquarters remain there today, even after substantial growth. By purchasing the company's commercial property, Rentec Direct is proud to offer stability and security to its employees while providing jobs for local residents. Employee engagement programs range from company social outings to joint community charity projects.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, one of the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication networks, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was recognized as Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2022 American Business Awards®, named a SaaS Company of the Year in the 2022 American Best in Business Awards, was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2021 Best in Biz Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for six years in a row. http://www.rentecdirect.com

