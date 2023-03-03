KUNG FU TEA PARTNERS WITH ZURU'S 5 SURPRISE MINI BRANDS

America's Largest Bubble Tea brand launches exclusive bubble tea minis with Zuru's 5 Surprise Mini Brands

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kung Fu Tea, America's largest bubble tea brand, announced an exclusive series of bubble tea-inspired collectibles in collaboration with award-winning global toymaker ZURU. Zuru's 5 Surprise Mini Brands will bring precisely detailed miniature replicas of fan-favorite Kung Fu Tea drinks into their line of Foodie Mini Brands, hitting shelves as early as this March.

This partnership marks the first time that ZURU's Mini Brands have created bubble tea collectible minis. Zuru is excited to feature fan favorites like the Kung Fu Milk Tea, Matcha Milk Cap, and Passion Fruit Green Tea in this initial collaboration.

"We're so excited for these minis to get into the hands of our fans. 5 Surprise Mini Brands has turned into a global sensation since their launch, and the minis have resonated with folks across all ages and demographics. This collaboration is the perfect fit for our fan base and we cannot wait to see how these minis inspire them to showcase and celebrate their passion for all things bubble tea," says Kung Fu Tea Marketing Manager Matthew Poveromo.

These Kung Fu Tea minis are the ultimate collectibles that let fans unwrap, collect, and display petite versions of the drinks they know and love. Zuru's Mini Brands and their hyper-realistic minis have inspired a generation of content creators across TikTok and Instagram to film shorts and videos with iconic brands, creating a new genre of content that has amassed well over 3 billion views since their launch.

Kung Fu Tea Minis will be integrated into 5 Surprise Foodie Mini Brand Series 1 capsules beginning this month, and will have more exciting designs to come in the Series 2 capsules available at the end of July. 5 Surprise Foodie Mini Brands are available online and in-store at Walmart, Target and other authorized Zuru retailers.

About Kung Fu Tea:

Founded in Queens, NY, on April 30, 2010, Kung Fu Tea is a made-to-order bubble tea company with over 350 locations across the U.S. and several in Canada, Cambodia, and Australia. At Kung Fu Tea, each beverage is freshly handcrafted with authentic, high-quality ingredients. The brand's founders, baristas, and customers are Kung Fu Masters—passionate, dedicated, and fearless in changing the face of the beverage industry. To learn more, please visit www.kungfutea.com or follow Kung Fu Tea's official social channels: Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

About ZURU:

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company that started in New Zealand and is now headquartered in Hong Kong, now directly or indirectly employs more than 5,000 staff across 10 countries and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries. ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, X-Shot™, Rainbocorns™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™, 5 Surprise™, Pets Alive™ and Metal Machines™ as well as through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks. With a strong commitment to the community, ZURU supports Captivating International, local China orphanages and also student development programs in Asia and in New Zealand. ZURU will continue to pave new ways for kids to play and focuses on reimagining what this looks like every day. For more info, visit www.zuru.com, and follow on Facebook @ZURUToys , Twitter @ZURUToys and Instagram @ZURU.toys .

