Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, March 3, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Winnipeg, Manitoba
|
|
|
9:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister and the Premier of Manitoba, Heather Stefanson, will meet with parents to discuss the importance of affordable, high-quality child care. The Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Dan Vandal, will also be in attendance.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
|
10:15 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will make a child care announcement with the Premier of Manitoba, Heather Stefanson. A joint media availability will follow. The Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Dan Vandal, will also be in attendance.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
|
|
|
12:45 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will visit health care workers at a local hospital. He will be joined by the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Dan Vandal.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
|
Media appearances
|
|
|
7:45 a.m. An interview with the Prime Minister will air on Radio-Canada Manitoba's 6 à 9 with Patricia Bitu Tshikudi.
|
|
|
8:10 a.m. An interview with the Prime Minister will air on CBC Radio One Winnipeg's Information Radio with Marcy Markusa.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c0373.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.