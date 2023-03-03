UAE Online Gifting Markets Report 2022-2028 Featuring Ferns N Petals, JOI Gifts, Tinas, Blooming Box, Mange Tout Gifts Trading, Giftbag, Jasani, 1800 Gift Portal, & Giftshabibi

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Online Gifting Market | Size, Industry, Revenue, Growth, Size, Share, Value, Outlook & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Types, By Non-Combo Types, By Applications, By Regions And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE Online Gifting Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2022-2028.

UAE Online Gifting market report comprehensively covers the market by types, applications, and regions. UAE Online Gifting market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

UAE Online Gifting Market Synopsis

UAE Online Gifting market is anticipated to grow significantly on the back of rapidly growing residential sector. Also, presence of government initiatives such as Dubai Digital Strategy and rapidly increasing tourism industry would boost the demand for online gifting market in the region.

Furthermore, during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic online gifting market witnessed significant growth on account of increasing online consumer base. The growing trend of personalized gifts among the consumers would boost the demand for online gifting in the market.

During the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020, which impacted the supply chain disruptions and difficulties in sourcing products online gifting market seen a sharp upsurge. Additionally, the high internet penetration and increasing government support towards growth and strengthening of digital eco-system and e-commerce would accelerate the demand for online gifting market.

Market by Types

Non-combo gifting type dominated the market revenue share in 2021, owing to growing personalized gift culture among consumers across the country. The growth in e-commerce sector and the expanding corporate sector are expected to fuel demand for non-combo gift types in the region, and the segment is expected to continue to lead the market in the coming years.

Market by Applications

The Residential/personal segment captured the market for the year 2021 owing to high number of gifting occasions such as birthday, anniversary, religious festivals, private events, and parties, etc.

Government efforts to strengthen the digital sector on account of pandemic also contributed to the rise in the application of online gifts in the residential sector. In the coming years, the residential sector would continue to maintain a dominant position in the market on account of increasing applications in birthdays, office events, religious festivals.

