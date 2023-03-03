Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,089 in the last 365 days.

ArtClass Makes Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Award-winning live action and post production studio, ArtClass, is included in Inc. Magazine's third annual Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies, based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that next-gen live action and post production studio ArtClass is included on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies, based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.

"ArtClass has always emphasized the importance of running a multi-disciplinary model that meets the needs of each unique job fairly and consistently. By sticking to this strategy, we have experienced a two-year revenue growth of over 150% and continue to build our dynamic roster of talent and staff. We are thrilled to be included in Inc. Magazine's Regional List and look forward to continued success." notes Geno Imbriale, Vinnie Imbriale and Vincent Peone, founders of ArtClass.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

ArtClass is a next-gen production & post studio founded by Emmy award-winning director Vincent Peone, veteran producer Geno Imbriale and Vinnie Imbriale. As a team of directors, producers, editors, writers, and designers, ArtClass is dedicated to creating boundary-breaking work with agencies and brands. With artistry at the forefront, ArtClass delivers branded content and projects of every size & scale from traditional commercials to digital activations and long-form feature films. Recent projects include the first commercial to fuse live action with AI visual effects for GoFundMe x AKQA, the viral spot for Peloton x Maximum Effort starring Chris Meloni, ESPN x Creed III featuring Michael B. Jordan and the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Commercial for Carvana.

Media Contact

Sarah Wray, ArtClass, 1 6466396653, sarah@artclasscontent.com

 

SOURCE ArtClass

You just read:

ArtClass Makes Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more