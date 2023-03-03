Manchin, Luján, Cramer, Barrasso Reintroduce Bipartisan Legislation to Bolster Recreational Biking on Federal Lands

March 02, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) Committee, John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate ENR Committee, Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) reintroduced the Biking On Long-Distance Trails (BOLT) Act to bolster outdoor recreation and biking on federal lands across the country.





The BOLT Act directs the Department of the Interior (DOI) to:





Identify not fewer than 10 long-distance bike trails;

Identify not fewer than 10 areas in which there is an opportunity to develop or complete long-distance bike trials;

Allow the DOI to publish and distribute maps, install signage, and issue promotional materials;

Publish a report that lists the trails developed under this legislation.

“Everyone that lives in and visits West Virginia knows why we call it wild and wonderful. We love the great outdoors, and the beautiful mountains we live in provide some of the best outdoor recreation opportunities the U.S. has to offer, including long-distance biking trails. This bill could help expand those trail options and could provide a unique opportunity for cities and towns near West Virginia’s national forests to build new, long-distance bike trails that will grow our outdoor recreation economy and draw more tourists to the mountain state,” said Chairman Manchin.





“New Mexico is known for our great outdoors which enriches the lives of New Mexicans and draws in thousands of visitors each year. Many people across the country – myself included – enjoy mountain biking and exploring all that the Land of Enchantment has to offer,” said Senator Luján. “That’s why I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation that will identify federal land for recreational use. This bill will make bike trails and outdoor spaces safer and more accessible for all to use and explore, while also bringing jobs and growing our local economies.”





“As a former Tourism Director for the State of North Dakota, I know the important role outdoor recreation plays in providing enriching experiences, generating economic opportunity, and seeing more of our beautiful state,” said Senator Cramer. “Bikers and hikers alike flock to the Maah Daah Hey Trail in Western North Dakota. Our bipartisan bill would help promote trails like this so more of the public can enjoy them.”





“For communities across Colorado, this bill is key. It will expand outdoor recreation opportunities and boost mountain economies, which rely on the outdoor industry and tourism revenue,” said Congressman Neguse. “As the Representative of a district made up of nearly 60% federal lands, ensuring travelers from across the world can visit the national treasures and precious public spaces that we’re lucky to call home is a big priority of mine. I’m thrilled to lead this legislation and look forward to working with the bipartisan coalition of lawmakers supporting this bill to get it over the finish line.”



