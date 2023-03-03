Submit Release
Manchin Applauds Eli Lilly Decision to Cap Insulin Costs, Urges Other Drugmakers to Follow Suit

March 02, 2023
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded Eli Lilly’s announcement that they will automatically cap out-of-pocket costs at $35 at participating retail pharmacies for people with commercial insurance using Lilly insulin, effective immediately. According to the CDC, 13.4% of West Virginia adults have been diagnosed with diabetes.

 

“I applaud this long-overdue announcement by Eli Lilly which will have an immediate impact on thousands of West Virginia families,” Senator Manchin said. “West Virginia has the highest percentage of adults with diagnosed diabetes of any state in the nation. No West Virginian or American should have to choose between insulin and food on their table or a roof over their heads. That’s why I fought to ensure the Inflation Reduction Act capped Medicare recipients’ insulin at $35 a month.


“While this announcement is great news for the Mountain State, we must continue to put pressure on drug manufacturers who charge Americans some of the highest drug prices in the world. I urge all manufacturers of insulin to do the right thing: cap the price of insulin and stop ripping off American consumers who depend on this life-saving drug.”

