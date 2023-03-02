Maintenance and Capital Repairs to existing Public Housing top priority in coming months 

CANADA, March 2 - The Province is collecting feedback from Island seniors in social housing units on maintenance priorities for government owned buildings.

The budget for capital maintenance repairs has increased from $1.2 million in 2022/2023 to $3.6 million in 2023/2024, with an investment of almost $20 million over the next five-years. Some of large-scale repairs to begin over the next year for social housing complexes include:

new roofs at multiple locations;

greening projects at multiple locations;

upgrades to electrical systems;

upgrades to heating systems;

improvements to ventilation systems;

new flooring;

improvements to sidewalks;

installation of generators at multiple locations.

“The department is working on a new strategic plan for the next five years and a part of that plan is to hear the feedback from tenants currently living in social housing units across the province. While we have significant repairs for some buildings already in the works, it’s vital that we hear from tenants about what is important to them.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Matthew MacKay

A team of 10 staff from the department of Social Development and Housing have already started to get input from tenants and have visited Hunt Court, Champion Court and Haviland Court buildings since starting. In the case where tenants are not home when staff visit, a letter has been left at each unit. The team of staff plan to visit all public housing buildings over the coming weeks to continue to invite feedback on the priorities for each building.

