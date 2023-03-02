Province launches Seniors’ Food Pilot Program

CANADA, March 2 - The provincial government is partnering with The Wheelhouse, The Kings Playhouse and Meals on Wheels PEI to operate a Seniors’ Food Pilot Program in the Georgetown and Cardigan areas for 12-weeks beginning March 14.

PEI seniors, aged 65 and older, can register as of today, March 2, to receive up to five meals per week. Seniors who are eligible for the program will pay a flat rate of $4 per meal, as the Department of Social Development and Housing will supplement the remaining costs. To be eligible for the pilot program, seniors must be eligible for the Seniors Independence Initiative.

"This pilot program will not only provide Island seniors with healthy food, but also serve as a means to hear from people in the community about what types of food supports work best for them. Collaboration with community partners is key to understanding the needs of residents in our Island communities and providing those supports." - Social Development and Housing Minister Matthew MacKay

Meal delivery and pick up will take place every Tuesday, beginning March 14. It is important to note that:

Meals on Wheels PEI will deliver meals between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants must arrange to have someone present at the delivery location during this time.

Those picking up their weekly meals can do so at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown between 12 p.m. (noon) and 2 p.m. on Tuesdays.

All meals will be pre-cooked and re-heatable.

Payments must be made to the Kings Playhouse prior to weekly meal delivery or at pickup.

To apply, seniors must complete a Seniors Independence Initiative Application Form.

Eligible participants will be contacted for additional information in regard to meal delivery or pick up. Participants will also be contacted to complete an evaluation before and after the pilot program.

Media contact:

Rebecca Gass

Senior Communications Officer

Social Development and Housing

rjgass@gov.pe.ca