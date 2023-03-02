Provincial electric vehicle incentive expanding

CANADA, March 2 - Changes to the electric vehicle purchase incentive will make it easier for Islanders to buy the electric vehicle (EV) of their choice.

Vehicles purchased at off-Island dealerships are now eligible for PEI’s Universal Electric Vehicle Incentive. The incentive has also expanded to include even more new and used vehicles as well as converted EVs from PEI’s Upcycle Green Technologies.

Plus, used vehicles with a sticker price of up to $70,000 are now eligible for a rebate, up from $55,000.

“In 2019, just over 100 electric vehicles were registered in PEI. That number is now well over 700 vehicles, so Islanders have shown great interest in EVs with the help of this incentive. We know that it’s been challenging to find an electric vehicle to buy in PEI, so these changes are an important step to expanding the use of electric vehicles in our province to help us meet our nation leading net zero goals.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

There are also improvements under the incentive related to EV chargers. Previously, a free standard charger was shipped to the vehicle owner. Now, $750 will go towards the purchase and installation of the owner’s preferred charger, or charging expenses for those unable to install a charger (such as those who live in an apartment).

This will bring the total provincial incentive to $5,750 for eligible battery electric vehicles and $3,250 for eligible plug-in hybrids.

For vehicles bought in PEI from a registered dealer, the incentive will continue to be given at point of sale to be taken off the purchase price. For vehicles purchased off-Island, people can apply for the incentive when they register their vehicle at an Access PEI location.

Many electric vehicles are also eligible for an additional rebate through the Government of Canada’s Zero Emission Vehicles (iZEV) Program.

Learn more about the pathway to net zero, including funding programs for electric vehicles at: PEI Net Zero

