Province partners with PEI Fishermen’s Association to develop e-log solution

CANADA, March 2 - Fishers in Prince Edward Island will soon be using a new homegrown e-log system to help protect ocean resources.

To meet the reporting requirements set out by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) for Island fishers by 2024, the Department of Fisheries and Communities (DFC) is providing a one-time grant of $250,000 over three years to the PEI Fishermen’s Association (PEIFA) to get an e-log solution for their members.

“The Prince Edward Island Fishermen’s Association (PEIFA) is pleased with the financial commitment from the Department of Fisheries and Communities for this project. The PEIFA has a long-standing mandate to provide our members with a DFO approved electronic logbook at a low cost. Our collective effort will help to ensure that mandate becomes a reality,” says PEIFA President, Bobby Jenkins.

Timely and accurate information collected will jointly support DFO and DFC’s efforts to modernize the industry and its fisheries management practices. The collection of landing data will also meet the obligations of the Marine Stewardship Council Certification program, which strengthens the Island fishing industry’s competitiveness in markets around the world.

“Prince Edward Island is known for our world-class seafood products, and we need to make every effort to keep these fisheries sustainable through efficient and accurate scientific reporting. Supporting the PEIFA’s homemade solution is an investment that will pay dividends in our collective effort to both protect and deliver Island seafood products to market.” - Minister of Fisheries and Communities Minister Jamie Fox

To learn more about the Prince Edward Island Fishermen's Associations, visit: PEIFA

