Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, has released the following statement about Wednesday's fatal vehicle accident on Highway 5 near Clearwater:

“I was deeply saddened when I learned of the accident, and I want to express my most sincere condolences to the family and friends of those involved in the tragic collision.

“I also extend my thoughts and appreciation to the first responders who, recently, have too frequently been called to attend accidents along this corridor.

“As with all accidents of this nature, a full RCMP investigation is being conducted.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of people on our roads; everyone deserves to get where they’re going safely and get home to their families at the end of the day.”