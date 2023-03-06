The True Story Behind the Strange Teaching That Inspires A Presidential Candidate
Democratic primary candidate Marianne Williamson is inspired by "A Course in Miracles". One writer has followed the story of this strange teaching for 30 years.
A Course in Miracles has changed the lives of millions worldwide with its uncompromising discipline of perpetual forgiveness and profound personal responsibility. ”NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— D. Patrick Miller
On March 4, author and political activist Marianne Williamson announced her second run for the Democratic presidential nomination. In 2019, her first campaign peaked at a primary debate when she criticized then-President Trump for utilizing fear to achieve political success and challenged him by saying, “I’m going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field. And, sir, love will win.” But her candidacy never gained more than a few percentage points in popularity, and she dropped out in January 2020.
Williamson’s staunchly progressive platform is directly inspired by the modern spiritual teaching that she has taught and popularized for over 30 years, known as A Course in Miracles (ACIM). Characterized by the New York Times in July 2019 as “an esoteric bible that has gone mainstream,” the Course is a widely misunderstood but increasingly popular spiritual teaching that asserts there are only two emotions, love and fear — and the latter emotion is not real. Ironically, the Course also suggests to its students that they “seek not to change the world, but choose to change your mind about the world.”
Published in 1976 by the nonprofit Foundation for Inner Peace based in northern California, the Course has sold over three million copies worldwide in English, with 27 foreign translations published under the Foundation’s supervision. Along the way ACIM has changed the lives of millions worldwide with its uncompromising discipline of perpetual forgiveness and profound personal responsibility. It provides guidance and inspiration to the rapidly growing number of people who think of themselves as “spiritual but not religious,” estimated in recent polls to be approaching 30 percent of American adults. The Course has also drawn the consternation of Christian fundamentalists who regard it as a Satanic influence, and a studied silence from mainstream academics and theologians.
Only one journalist, D. Patrick Miller of Napa, California has consistently followed the story of the Course for more than 30 years. An author and independent publisher in Napa, California, Miller released the Second Edition of UNDERSTANDING A COURSE IN MIRACLES: The History, Message, and Legacy of a Profound Spiritual Path (Fearless Books) in 2021. Comprising three chapters of history, four chapters on ACIM's fundamental principles, and four chapters of critical analysis & commentary, UNDERSTANDING is the rare book on a popular spiritual path that takes a comprehensive, factual, and fair-handed approach to its subject. The Appendix also presents a detailed examination of alternate editions of the Course, “A Comparison of Miracles,” by the noted religious scholar Richard Smoley.
UNDERSTANDING A COURSE IN MIRACLES is widely available in print and digital editions. Reporters interested in the ACIM story may request a review copy in PDF format by writing info@fearlessbooks.com. D. Patrick Miller will field questions about the Course at that address or by phone at 510 684-9531.
D. Patrick Miller
Fearless Books
+1 5106849531
info@fearlessbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn