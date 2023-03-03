Bob The Baker Boy Celebrates Employee Appreciation Day with Delectable Brownie Selections

Bob the Baker Boy's Employee Appreciation Day Brownies - Large Bob the Baker Boy's Employee Appreciation Day Brownies - Small

Singapore’s sought-after cake shop offers special dessert box selections to brighten up every employee’s day.

It’s high time that we pay tribute to our colleagues and employees' hard work especially on the day that’s dedicated to them.” — May Ee Fong

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob The Baker Boy, Singapore’s well-loved cake shop known for its customised cakes, cupcakes, and sweet treats, pays tribute to employees with a special dessert box treat in celebration of Employee Appreciation Day, which falls on 3rd March 2023.

“Workers in Singapore have been doing their best to get back to the feet now that we’re recovering from the pandemic,” says May Ee Fong, owner of Bob The Baker Boy. “It’s high time that we pay tribute to their hard work especially on the day that’s dedicated to them-and nothing would say it better than our famous brownies.”

Bob The Baker Boy’s brownies are noted for their moist and rich consistency, and distinct chocolatey flavour profile made of 55% dark chocolate with zero additives or preservatives.

“Our brownies for Employee Appreciation Day come in small and large sizes, making them perfect as gifts to our colleagues or employees,” May Ee Fong continues. “The brownies in both boxes are topped with buttercream, roses, and macarons, which sweeten up the treats even more.”

The small brownies are ideal for individual gifting, as it can be sliced up to 4 equal pieces. Meanwhile, the large brownies can be gifted to teams for up to 10 pax.

Both boxes come with dedication cards that can be written with dedication notes that add a personal touch. Orders can be placed on the Bob The Baker Boy website, with deliveries as early as 15 February 2023.

“We work with our colleagues and employees almost every day, but it’s not all the time that we get to express how grateful we are for their hard work,” says May Ee Fong. “Let this be our way of saying thanks and that we recognise their efforts.”

About Bob The Baker Boy

Bob The Baker Boy continues to “always bake people happy” with its line of custom birthday cakes, longevity and money-pulling cakes and other dessert box selections, via island-wide delivery across Singapore.

