Kind World Publishing to Launch Abuelito at Bologna Book Fair 2023

"Grief and hope can coexist. That is such an important lesson for kids—that we can hold multiple feelings.” Nelly Buchet, author of Abuelito

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, March 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning picture book author Nelly Buchet and debut author David Corredor Benavides show readers what it’s like to grieve, support one another, and make new memories while honoring the old ones in the forthcoming picture book Abuelito . Madrid-based illustrator Ana Sanfelippo’s artwork brings bright tones and joyful elements to a tale that is ultimately hopeful.Alejo loved his Abuelo. They did everything together and were the best of friends. They had so much fun that one little neighbor couldn’t help but notice and admire their strong bond. But one day, Abuelo wasn’t there anymore. He got too sick to come home. Nothing makes Alejo feel better; doing all of the things he used to do with Abuelo just makes him feel lonelier. But maybe, just maybe, one special little neighbor can help.Alejo’s story was inspired by Corredor Benavides’ unforgettable adventures with his own grandfather, a revered journalist in Colombia, as well as Buchet’s admiration of such a special friendship. The story addresses universal themes of coping with loss and the magical comfort of friendships, both old and new.The international trio of creators will celebrate Abuelito’s debut at the renowned Bologna Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, during a launch party in partnership with Books Everywhere, Hen&ink Literary Studio, and RightsMix, where readers can meet Buchet and Sanfelippo and preview copies of the work. The event will be held on March 8, 2023, in Hall 25 B76 at 5:00pm. Kind World Publishing , which acquired the work, is an independent, women-owned press that focuses on connecting the world through stories. The company publishes content that is thought-provoking, conversation-starting, and reflective of children’s true experiences and emotions. As part of those efforts, conversation starters for children and caregivers can be found at kindworldpublishing.com, which offer additional ways to discuss the themes in Abuelito.Buchet shared, “With stories like Abuelito, we want to foster connections. Patricia [Stockland, founder of Kind World] saw the importance of Alejo’s story, of what it means to celebrate love, of why we need friendships we can lean into. Grief and hope can coexist. That is such an important lesson for kids—that we can hold multiple feelings.”School Library Journal’s positive review of the work seconded that verdict: “Losing a loved one is never easy, but having someone to help us through the grieving process allows us to heal; Benavides and Buchet have created a work that allows readers to understand the connection between love and grief, healing, and new beginnings.”For more information about Kind World Publishing, visit www.kindworldpublishing.com ABOUT ABUELITOAbuelito written by Nelly Buchet and David Corredor Benavides, illustrated by Ana SanfelippoPub Date March 7, 2023ISBN 9781638940074$18.9932 pagesAges: 4 – 7 years9” x 9” HardcoverBrought to you by Kind World PublishingDistributed by Publishers Group West, an Ingram BrandABOUT BUCHETNelly Buchet is the author of Cat Dog Dog: The Story of a Blended Family (Random House Studio, with art by Andrea Zuill), which was chosen by children around the world as the 2021 Irma Black Award for Excellence in Children's Literature winner, and celebrated by grown-ups with starred reviews (Kirkus/ Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books), ALA Notable and JLG selections, and a host of best-of-the-year lists (Chicago Public Library, Bank Street College of Education, etc). Nelly is also the author of How to Train Your Pet Brain (Beaming Books, 2022); the Can't Do! Board book series (Bonnier UK, 2021); Abuelito (Kind World Publishing, with David Corredor Benavides; art by Ana Sanfelippo, 2023); A Friend Like No Otter (Union Square Kids, with art by Andrea Zuill, 2023); Big Sister, Long Coat (North South, with art by Rachel Kastaller, 2023); Dog vs. Strawberry (Random House Studio, with art by Andrea Zuill, 2024); and Sloth is Not a Baby (Feiwel & Friends/Macmillan, with art by Janie Bynum, 2024); Finding North (Marble Press, with art by Mathias Ball, fall 2024); and The Weather Keeper (Enchanted Lion, 2025). She has taught nonviolent conflict resolution in schools and created a nonprofit project that brings picture books to refugee children through orphanages and libraries. Nelly lives in Berlin and loves dance and dogs, preferably together. You can find her on IG @nellybuchetbooksABOUT CORREDOR BENAVIDESDavid Corredor Benavides is a writer from Bogotá, Colombia. His beloved abuelo Jacob, a journalist for El Espectador, inspired him to write as a kid. David went on to win the Ministry of Education’s national youth writing competition, published in Colombia Cuenta. He lives in Brooklyn where he bikes everywhere and plays a lot of soccer very early in the morning.ABOUT SANFELIPPOAna Sanfelippo was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She is an illustrator, graphic and pattern designer, letter artist, and friend of cats. She has published several books internationally, including an IBBY Outstanding Books for Young People with Disabilities selection. Ana studied Design and Typography at the University of Buenos Aires, where she was also an Illustration and Typography teacher for fourteen years. She has also held many illustration and calligraphy workshops. 