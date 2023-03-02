Submit Release
Energy Community Secretariat to strengthen support for energy reforms in Georgia

In late February the Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, Artur Lorkowski, visited Tbilisi and held meetings with key energy stakeholders and government representatives. The visit focused on the state of energy and climate reforms in Georgia.

Speaking about the key priorities of the Energy Community, Director Lorkowski stressed the need to reform the energy markets:

“Having put the recent market price turbulence behind, Georgia should adhere to its commitments, make use of the EU’s best practice and avoid further delays in the market opening. All efforts should be put on the completion of unbundling, the certification of Georgia’s electricity and gas transmissions system operators (TSOs) and the launch of a day-ahead, intraday and balancing market to provide the necessary environment for the new investments into renewable energy sources”.

To strengthen support to Georgia, the Secretariat has recruited Salome Janelidze as a senior energy expert in the Tbilisi office, effective 1 March 2023. The Secretariat will also assist the Ministry in improving donor coordination of energy and climate assistance in Georgia.

