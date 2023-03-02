EU enhances border control capacities of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

At the end of February, the EU-funded project ‘EU Support to Strengthening IBM in Ukraine’(EU4IBM) trained officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) in the use of mobile mini-scanners for light vehicle inspections. Twelve non-destructive object scanners worth €420,000 were purchased and delivered to Ukraine.

Such devices help prevent smuggling prohibited items, including small arms and drugs. Arms smuggling has become a major threat in wartime.

The EU4IBM project is implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development and funded by the European Union, to enhance the border management and control capacity of the SBGS.

The delivery of the second batch of mini-scanners, worth over €700,000, as part of the recently launched ‘EU Support to Strengthening IBM in Ukraine – Resilience project’, is scheduled to take place in March 2023. Combined with the delivery of other control and surveillance equipment and planned parallel soft measures, the project will contribute to trade facilitation, corruption prevention, physical and psychological rehabilitation of service personnel, as well as legal approximation and strategic planning in the field of integrated border management.

