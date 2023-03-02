Submit Release
Ukraine: EU and UNDP launch grant call for CSOs in Poltava, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) invites civil society and charitable organisations in Ukraine to participate in a grant competition to develop a Network of Community Security and Recovery Working Groups in three regions: Poltava, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. 

The key goals of the project are to create working groups for public safety and recovery as open dialog platforms; to support leadership and potential human development on a local level and to ensure the visibility of the work groups’ activities in local and regional media, on official websites of local self-government bodies and other informational resources.

The implementation of this project will start in March 2023. 

Project proposals that suggest co-financing (at least 10% of the total project budget) will be given additional preference.

The project is funded by the EU and Denmark. The deadline for application is 15 March 2023.

