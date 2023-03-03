Say Goodbye to Stressful Nights with PeekaBaby Baby Monitor

Netvue Baby Monitor Night Vision Netvue Baby Monitor Demonstration Netvue Baby Monitor Detection

Netvue PeekaBaby is designed to provide parents with peace of mind and stress-free nights by keeping an eye on their little one at all times.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netvue is proud to announce the release of our newest baby monitor, PeekaBaby. This innovative device is designed to provide parents with peace of mind and stress-free nights by keeping an eye on their little one at all times.

PeekaBaby comes preloaded with lullabies and also allows parents to create their own playlist. The Night Vision Mode ensures that parents can see their baby in the dark without disturbing their sleep. The screen-mode, specially designed to protect the eyes of both the baby and the parent, reduces the strain on the eyes.

The monitor also comes equipped with a temperature and humidity sensor, which helps parents maintain the ideal environment for their baby's sleep. The sleep diary function allows parents to track the baby's sleep patterns and identify any changes.

The PeekaBaby app enables parents to stream video and audio from anywhere at any time, ensuring that they can keep an eye on their baby even when they are away. With the privacy issue in mind, we have ensured that our app is highly secure and protects the data of our users.

PeekaBaby comes with a four-in-one mount that can be adapted to a baby bed, providing a sky view of the baby at all times. The mount is made of environmentally-friendly materials, making it safe for both the baby and the environment.

"We understand how stressful and tiring it can be for new parents, and we designed PeekaBaby with their needs in mind," says the spokesperson for Netvue. "We believe that PeekaBaby will provide parents with the peace of mind they need to rest easy and take care of their little ones."

PeekaBaby is now available for purchase on the Netvue website:https://www.netvue.com/ and we are confident that it will be a game-changer for parents everywhere. Say goodbye to stressful nights and hello to peaceful sleep with PeekaBaby.