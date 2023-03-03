Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,189 in the last 365 days.

Say Goodbye to Stressful Nights with PeekaBaby Baby Monitor

Netvue Baby Monitor Night Vision

Netvue Baby Monitor Demonstration

Netvue Baby Monitor Detection

Netvue PeekaBaby is designed to provide parents with peace of mind and stress-free nights by keeping an eye on their little one at all times.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netvue is proud to announce the release of our newest baby monitor, PeekaBaby. This innovative device is designed to provide parents with peace of mind and stress-free nights by keeping an eye on their little one at all times.

PeekaBaby comes preloaded with lullabies and also allows parents to create their own playlist. The Night Vision Mode ensures that parents can see their baby in the dark without disturbing their sleep. The screen-mode, specially designed to protect the eyes of both the baby and the parent, reduces the strain on the eyes.

The monitor also comes equipped with a temperature and humidity sensor, which helps parents maintain the ideal environment for their baby's sleep. The sleep diary function allows parents to track the baby's sleep patterns and identify any changes.

The PeekaBaby app enables parents to stream video and audio from anywhere at any time, ensuring that they can keep an eye on their baby even when they are away. With the privacy issue in mind, we have ensured that our app is highly secure and protects the data of our users.

PeekaBaby comes with a four-in-one mount that can be adapted to a baby bed, providing a sky view of the baby at all times. The mount is made of environmentally-friendly materials, making it safe for both the baby and the environment.

"We understand how stressful and tiring it can be for new parents, and we designed PeekaBaby with their needs in mind," says the spokesperson for Netvue. "We believe that PeekaBaby will provide parents with the peace of mind they need to rest easy and take care of their little ones."

PeekaBaby is now available for purchase on the Netvue website:https://www.netvue.com/ and we are confident that it will be a game-changer for parents everywhere. Say goodbye to stressful nights and hello to peaceful sleep with PeekaBaby.

Allen Chen
Netvue
+86 138 2355 7368
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Say Goodbye to Stressful Nights with PeekaBaby Baby Monitor

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more