Westminster Barracks/ DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident                                                      

  

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE 

        

CASE#: 23B1001447

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo                              

STATION: Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 

  

DATE/TIME: 03/01/2023 at 2345 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster, VT  

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs

  

ACCUSED: Bradford Rockwell 

AGE: 75 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

  

Summary of Incident: 

On this date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle crash in the area of Interstate 91 north, mile marker 30, in the town of Westminster, VT.

The operator, 75-year-old Braford Rockwell was found to be unresponsive. Troopers and emergency services personnel conducted life saving measures and were able to revive Rockwell. Rockwell was transported to Springfield Hospital for treatment. An investigation determined that Rockwell was under the influence of narcotics while operating his vehicle. Rockwell was subsequently processed for suspicion of driving under the influence of narcotics.

  

Rockwell was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on May 2nd, 2023, at 0830 hours to answer the above charges. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/02/2023 @ 0830     

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

 

