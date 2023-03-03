Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,094 in the last 365 days.

California lawmaker wants to reform conservatorships for those with severe mental illness

A California lawmaker will again try to reform the state’s conservatorship system to make it easier for people caring for those with severe mental illness to compel treatment. Eggman’s bill would add criteria specifying the person is unable to ensure their own safety due to an untreated mental illness or substance abuse.

You just read:

California lawmaker wants to reform conservatorships for those with severe mental illness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more