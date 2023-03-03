Before taking the bench Craig D. Karlan prosecuted white-collar and violent crimes in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for about 11 years. In 2002, Gov. Gray Davis appointed Karlan as the state’s youngest judge, a title he held for three years.
You just read:
Judge who oversaw high-profile cases in Santa Monica joins ADR Services
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.