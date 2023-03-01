FRCE Mentor of the Year Encourages Positive Change

“I believe that you can’t complain about something if you’re not willing to do something about it,” said Gill, now head of FRCE’s MRO Engineering Aircraft Branch. “After having some interesting experiences in the past and seeing that I had ideas on how things could be done better, I thought why not put myself in a position to be able to effect change?”

Since that moment, Gill has been an agent for positive change at both FRCE and in the lives of numerous coworkers and employees. Her dedication to the personal and professional development of those around her earned her the title of FRCE’s Mentor of the Year, announced during a virtual ceremony hosted by Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Jan. 24.

Gill said she believes people are an organization’s most important asset and should be treated with care and respect. That’s one reason she is a strong supporter of mentorship, both for herself and her employees.

“I’m very much of the mindset that our people are our most important resources, and I think we should take care of them,” Gill said. “That’s my biggest focus – I care about every single one of my mentees and my employees. I want everyone to be the best versions of themselves.”

One area for improvement that Gill identified for her mentees was communication. She said many people who excel in technical fields have not placed similar emphasis on “soft skills” like good communication and interpersonal skills. This is why she hosts a leadership book club and encourages online training for her employees and mentees: to teach them to be successful leaders and communicators themselves.

“How do you influence without directing or forcing? How do you get your point across when you’re really passionate about something without making other people feel guarded?” Gill asked. “Those are the kind of soft skills I think are important that we don’t really focus on, so I try to emphasize that with my mentees.”

Holly Hagan, a pneumatics engineer, has met with Gill as a mentor for most of the two years she has worked at FRCE. Hagan said discussing issues with Gill has made her more self-assured about her decisions on the job.

“I am definitely more confident in my decisions, especially if I can get her advice first,” Hagan said. “Sometimes I will bring up an idea and she will say, ‘Why don’t we try this instead?’ She has made me feel more sure of myself when I have questions, by validating my recommendations.”

Megan Beszterczei, a V-22 structures production support engineer at FRCE, has worked on Gill’s team since 2021. She said Gill’s positive attitude and willingness to share her experience makes her an effective mentor.

“No matter how much you think you’re not going to have a problem in the workplace, there’s always going to be something that comes up where you need advice or that you need to talk to someone about,” Beszterczei said. “It’s nice to have somebody higher up that you can trust and know has your best interests at heart. That’s how Nikki approaches her role as mentor.”

MRO Engineering Production Line Support Division Head Thomas Osiecki, Gill’s supervisor, said her enthusiasm for mentorship makes Gill an effective leader at FRCE.

“Nikki’s passion for mentoring reminds me of the Winston Churchill quote, ‘We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give,’” Osiecki said. “Her dedication to the personal and professional development of her employees is on display daily and has contributed greatly to their personal and professional success.”

FRCE is North Carolina’s largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.