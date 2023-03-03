Kitchen Lighting Market Set to Shine Over 2023-2031 as Surge in Demand for Under Cabinet Lighting Fixtures

Kitchen Lighting Market Trends

The global Kitchen Lighting market was valued at $12.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $25.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. ” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers an insightful analysis of the Kitchen Lighting Market 2023-2031 based on revenue size, share, sales estimation, and key drivers. The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth. The kitchen lighting market is expected to leverage high potential for the pendant lighting and under-cabinet lighting during the forecast period. The current business scenario is witnessing an increase in demand for kitchen lighting, particularly in developing regions such as China, India, and UK, owing to increase in advancements in kitchen lighting products. Companies in this industry are adopting various innovative techniques such as mergers and acquisition activities to strengthen their business position in the competitive matrix.

The study highlights the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the Kitchen Lighting Market by making them operational players in that sector. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The primary research contains a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a global participant, while the secondary research includes a large volume of product or service descriptions.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global Kitchen Lighting Market examined in the report include General Electric, Hubbell.Inc, Acuity Brands, Inc., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Osram lighting private limited, Signify Holding, Kichler lighting, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, and Havells India Ltd.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The pandemic outbreak had a significant impact on the world economy. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the significant effects of the global health crisis on the Kitchen Lighting Market using micro- and macroeconomic analysis. Moreover, the study also offers a thorough analysis of the plans and policies that the major market players implemented during the lockdown period. Additionally, it concentrates on the post-pandemic situation because various government agencies proposed some modifications to the existing regulations. With the introduction of vaccines such as Sputnik, Covaxin, and Covishield, the global situation has gotten back to normalcy and the Kitchen Lighting Market is anticipated to get back on track soon.

Investment research:

The Global Kitchen Lighting Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

Key areas covered in the global Kitchen Lighting Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

Kitchen Lighting Market Report Highlights

Product Type

• Pendant Lighting

• Under Cabinet Lighting

• Island Lighting

• Track Lighting

Channel

• Offline

• Online

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players

General Electric, Hubbell.Inc, Acuity Brands, Inc., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, OSRAM LIGHTING PRIVATE LIMITED, Signify Holding, kichler lighting, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Havells India Ltd

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4.Research Methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.Market dynamics

3.4.1.Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in demand for technological advancements and innovation in kitchen lighting

3.4.1.2. Increasing consumer preference towards decorative lighting.

3.4.2.Restraints

3.4.2.1. Safety and security concerns for IoT controlled lights may hinder market growth.

3.4.3.Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Higher adoption rate of energy-efficient lights to save cost and power.

3.5.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: KITCHEN LIGHTING MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2. Pendant Lighting

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market share analysis by country

4.3. Under Cabinet Lighting

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market share analysis by country

4.4. Island Lighting

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market share analysis by country

4.5. Track Lighting

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market share analysis by country

