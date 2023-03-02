Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE: CABINET RE-APPOINTS IULI TO LEAD SAMOA SPORTS FACILITY AUTHORITY

SAMOA, March 2 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT)- Cabinet in its weekly meeting this week, re-appointed Iuli Moefa’auo Salale Moananu as the Chief Executive in charge of the Samoa Sports Facility Authority, (SSFA) for an additional three years.

Iuli has been in charge of the Governments’ Authority responsible for the management and administration of all government-owned sports complex, gyms, facilities and playing fields for the past 12 years.

He holds a BA majoring in Accounting and Economics from the University of the South Pacific, (USP) complemented by a Post Graduate Advance Diploma in Business Management from New England University, Australia.

He passed his CPA and a member of the Samoa Institute of Accountants since 2014.

ENDS

