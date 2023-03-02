Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE: ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AMOSA APPOINTED AS NEW NUS VICE-CHANCELLOR AND PRESIDENT

SAMOA, March 2 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT)- The National University of Samoa’s Board and Selection Panels’ recommendation to appoint Associate Professor Tuifuisa’a Patila Amosa as their new Vice-Chancellor and President was unanimously approved by Cabinet this week.

At the completion of interviews for the four applicants, Tuifuisa’a is described by the panel as the best candidate for the job based on her “holistic overview and in depth knowledge of NUS” coupled by her managerial skills and experience as evidenced in the “strategic and impressive development of her Faculty and staff over her tenure as Dean, Head of Department and throughout her 30 years of service to NUS as a leading academic, lecturer, researcher, administrator and mentor.”

Also as the staff elected Senate Representative to Council, the Associate Professor is “reliable, people focused, compassionate and consultative.”

“Strategically, Associate Professor Tuifuisa’a Patila Amosa can effectively drive the university’s mission and vision for the next five years,” continued the recommendation.

The appointment is for three years.

