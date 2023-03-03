Julian Raven Artist & Author Leaves New York To Open New Art Gallery Near Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia
My artistic pursuit is to express in my paintings the emotional ecstasy of experiencing God's wonders, majesty, and beauty in nature that words simply cannot convey.”LYNCHBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raven's large, bold, and passionately expressive paintings will now be accessible to Virginia art lovers. After a decade of selling paintings primarily online, through Saatchi Art, and through commissions in Elmira, New York, the artist's latest move to Lynchburg's highly trafficked Wards Road promises plenty of eyeballs to fall on the artist's creations. Located at 2121 Wards Road, a few minutes up the road from Liberty University, where the artist's three children attend, the new art gallery and studio 'Julian Raven Artist' will open this Saturday, March fourth, at noon.
— Julian Raven
The artist will also offer a palette of creative services, including art classes and art events for residential and commercial art aficionados. With many years in creative art and design, Raven also offers art-related consultations and commissions, including large-scale commercial murals. The 1600 square foot gallery and studio are a change from the 6000 square feet in Raven's upstate studio and gallery, but the new Lynchburg location's high exposure is sure to compensate.
Defying the conventional artist's path to gallery representation, Raven's path ahead promises to be full of challenges and trials that the determined entrepreneur will assuredly face. Since the artist's children are attending Liberty University, prompting the empty-nesting parents to make the over 400-mile move to Virginia, the proximity to the large and vibrant Christian community in Lynchburg seems to be the right move for the outspoken Christian artist.
In 2022 Cornell University purchased and commissioned seven paintings from Raven for their exclusive Statler Hotel suites on the Cornell Campus in Ithaca, New York, adding to Raven's ongoing cache as an established artist now residing in Virginia. He also sold his giant ten-foot immersive landscape painting 'Elmira' that captures the glory of upstate New York's summer wildflowers, including spectacular wild Tiger Lillies, Wild Geraniums, oodles of Goldenrod and Queen Anne's Lace through Saatchi art to an art collector in Las Vegas, Nevada. 2022 ended with a private commission of an heirloom painting, launching Raven south on his new art venture in December 2022.
Raven's burden to bring his passionate and bold expressions of his faith, which he calls 'Expressionism Reborn' to the marketplace, may well have found its perfectly destined moment to launch at 2121 Wards Road in Lynchburg, Virginia.
The artist's love of nature is evident in many of his paintings, but as a naturalized U.S. citizen, his love for his new country's history and people have also found expression through his art. He was born in London, England, and grew up on the Mediterranean in Southern Spain in a town called Marbella until he moved to the United States in 1996. He is married to educator, musician, and author Gloria Raven, and they have three children together.
