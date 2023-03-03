Jeremy Pholwattana, David Tyree, Set To Produce Football Documentary “King Cobra” Narrated By John Amos
40 years of coaching, over 400 wins, and a privately funded Junior Football Program. Except, Coach Finney was known for more than just football.
Coach Finney was the reason those kids had a future. He’s the reason why they had a chance to succeed. I want everybody to know that it was more than just football. I want to tell that story.”MONTCLAIR, NJ, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Entertainment LLC and TTL Studios today announced plans to co-produce King Cobra, a documentary about Montclair's own Howard Finney III. Finney—known fondly as "Coach Finney” or “King Cobra”—founded the Montclair Cobras Junior Athletic program in 1969, leading the famed youth football team to 400 wins over the four decades that followed. Four decades of football, family, and fatherhood, on and off the field.
— Jeremy Pholwattana
As a Montclair resident and father of four, the Grammy recognized, Sound Entertainment President and C.E.O., Jeremy Pholwattana, connects with the legendary figure on more than one level.
Alumnus of the renowned program recount in detail the tremendous impact of their stern but paternal coach—in many cases their first ever for an organized sport. Among the many "Cobras” appearing in the film are Finney’s former players-turned-professionals: Quintus McDonald, Sean Jones, Larry Doby Jr., Dale Berra, and David Tyree, who has signed on to the production as Executive Producer, as well as EP, Sarvenaz Ashley Elmi. The film will be narrated by John Amos.
Production is slated to begin in spring of 2023.
