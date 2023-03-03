Call for Speaker Abstracts for the National Space Society's 2023 International Space Development Conference
Abstracts will be accepted at the conference website through March 31KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Space Society presents the annual International Space Development Conference® on May 25-28, 2023 in Frisco, Texas, just outside Dallas-Fort Worth. This year’s theme is “a new space age,” and abstracts for speakers are being sought across a wide variety of space exploration, development, and policy topics.
The ISDC® is the annual keynote event of the National Space Society (NSS), bringing together leading managers, engineers, scientists, educators, and businesspeople from civilian, military, commercial, entrepreneurial, and grassroots advocacy space sectors, to work toward the common goal of developing a spacefaring civilization. The ISDC has attracted tens of thousands of people from dozens of countries, and features important thought leaders from NASA, commercial space, media, and academia.
At ISDC 2023, space leaders, astronauts, enthusiasts, and the next generations of students and professionals will meet to discuss space exploration and development and its scientific, economic, technical, and social challenges and potential. Topics for 2023 include the exploration, development, and settlement of the Moon, Mars, and cislunar space; deep space exploration; innovative spaceflight technology; the commercialization of space and space infrastructure; life support systems, collaboration in space; living in space; the problem of space debris and mediation solutions; space tourism; and space law and policy, among others.
The current roster of confirmed speakers appearing at ISDC 2023 includes:
• Dr. Bonnie Dunbar, retired NASA astronaut, Engineer, and Educator
• Jared Isaacman, Founder of Polaris Dawn and Mission Commander for the Inspiration4 Orbital Flight
• Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager Space Holdings and New Shepard Crewmember
• Dr. Pascal Lee, Planetary Scientist at the SETI Institute, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Mars Institute, and Director of the Haughton-Mars Project
• Anita Gale, Aerospace Engineer and CEO of the National Space Society
• Michelle Hanlon, Former President of the National Space Society, Co-Founder and President of For All Moonkind, and Co-Director of the Center for Air and Space Law at the University of Mississippi School of Law
• Janet Ivey, Creator and Star of “Janet’s Planet,” President of Explore Mars, and Member of the NSS Board of Governors
• Rod Pyle, Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra Magazine, Space Author and Journalist, TV Producer, and Co-Host of the “This Week in Space” Podcast
• Dr. David Livingston, Creator and Host of “The Space Show”
• Dr. Anthony Paustian, Vice President of Marketing and Branding for the NSS, Author, and Provost at Des Moines Area Community College
• Holly Melear, Educator and CEO and Founder of STEAMSPACE Education Outreach
• Dr. Sherry Bell, Psychologist and Board of Directors Member of the NSS
• Gary Barnhard, President and CEO of Xtraordinary Innovative Space Partnerships, Inc. and Member, NSS Board of Directors
To join these august speakers at ISDC 2023, please submit your abstract to the ISDC Coordinating Committee by March 31, 2023. Submissions will be considered in the order in which they are received and submission does not guarantee selection. We invite people from all backgrounds to participate.
Don’t delay—speaker selection is proceeding now and slots are limited.
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at space.nss.org.
