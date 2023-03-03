Uppercentile Commits to Health Equity, Joining Social Movement in Healthcare Industry
Uppercentile commits to advancing health equity by addressing disparities & social determinants of health. Joins the social movement inspired by HIMSS.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uppercentile LLC, a healthcare insights company founded this year, has announced its commitment to advancing health equity through a comprehensive health equity pledge. The new player in the industry is already advocating for health equity and dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.
Uppercentile's pledge is a response to the growing social movement to address health disparities and the root causes of inequities in healthcare. The pledge includes a commitment to identifying and addressing health disparities and social determinants of health, providing education and training to employees on the importance of health equity and strategies to promote equity, working with community partners to develop and implement programs that improve health outcomes and reduce health disparities in underserved communities, collecting and analyzing data on health disparities and using this information to inform policies, practices, and programs, and ensuring that client products and services are accessible to all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances.
Uppercentile recognizes that health equity is a social justice issue and that it is the responsibility of all organizations to take action to promote equity, diversity, and inclusion in all aspects of their work. The company is committed to ensuring equal access and opportunities for all individuals to achieve optimal health.
Joseph Letke, Founder of Uppercentile, said, "As a new company in the industry, we recognize the importance of using our platform to promote health equity and address the root causes of health disparities. We are inspired by the HIMSS-hosted discussions on this topic and are proud to join the social movement toward greater health equity."
Uppercentile's health equity pledge demonstrates its dedication to improving health outcomes and reducing disparities in healthcare. The company will continuously evaluate its progress and adjust its strategies as needed to ensure that it is making a positive impact on the health and well-being of all individuals in its communities.
Letke added, "Healthcare leaders indirectly show what's important to them by the time, energy, verbiage, and resources they dedicate to a particular topic. We would like to commend healthcare leaders and hospital CEOs that have reserved a portion of their platform to this important movement."
The healthcare industry has long struggled with disparities in care and outcomes among different populations. Uppercentile's health equity pledge serves as an example for other companies to take a proactive approach in addressing these issues and promoting health equity.
