SALLY AVERY BERMANZOHN: BATTLES OF A NATIVE FAMILY
Author Sally Avery Bermanzohn pens the life story of Annie.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian Annie: A Grandmother’s story follows a story of an elderly woman named Annie and her family who was born within the Chickasaw Nation's ancestral homeland in the south. As a result of the Indian Removal in the 1830s, they were forced to leave the country. They intend to hide and seek refuge in a little village in Northwestern Alabama. No matter how difficult their position becomes, they are determined to stay in their beloved land. The author of the book, Sally Avery Bermanzhon takes readers into the life of Annie, a story of family, survival, and war, that will make readers want more pages to read.
Donna, a reader from Amazon, rated 5.0 out of 5 stars and told readers that she is enthralled with the book, "I had to check to see if it really was fiction. Great characters - Also met the author, she is charming and quite informative, working on a book about the granddaughter...which also sounds like a great read..." she added.
Author Sally Avery Bermanzhon is a graduate of Duke University; she also played a part in the movements for women's rights, and women's equality, and became a union organizer. She received a doctorate in Political Science and taught at Brooklyn College for twenty years. Apart from Indian Annie: A Grandmother's Story, she is also the author of Through Survivors Eyes, From the Sixties to the Greensboro Massacre. Sally Bermanzohn's ancestral roots trace back to Northern Alabama where Indian Annie’s story is based on.
Be fascinated by Sally Avery Bermanzhon's historical fiction book by purchasing Indian Annie: A Grandmother's Story on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores worldwide.
