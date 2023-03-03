Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC Adds Former Ohio Senate Chief Legal Counsel
Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC, an Ohio-based law firm announced that Frank Strigari has joined the Firm as an attorney focusing on elections and campaign finance law.
Frank will concentrate his legal practice on election and ballot access matters, voting issues, redistricting, and campaign finance matters.
(Columbus, OH) – Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC (“ZHF”), an Ohio-based boutique law firm that represents clients before government agencies, announced that Frank Strigari has joined the Firm as an attorney.
At ZHF, Frank’s legal practice will focus on elections, redistricting and campaign finance law. Frank will also serve as President of the Columbus-based law firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary, ZHF Consulting LLC, a government affairs consulting and lobbying firm.
“Frank will concentrate his legal practice on election and ballot access matters, voting issues, redistricting, and campaign finance matters,” said ZHF Managing Member Tom Zaino. “He is recognized nationally for his experience with redistricting law and we look forward to working with Frank” Zaino added.
Frank most recently served as Chief Legal Counsel for the Ohio Senate. In that role for over 11 years, Frank was primary counselor to current Senate President Matt Huffman, former Senate Presidents Larry Obhof, Keith Faber & Tom Niehaus, and dozens of Republican Senators of the Senate majority caucus. In that capacity, he advised the Senate President and Republican Senators on legal matters affecting the Senators, various policy matters, and constitutional and statutory law.
Frank previously served as Assistant Chief Counsel to Governor John Kasich and Assistant Chief Legal Counsel to Auditor of State Mary Taylor. Frank also practiced for several years in the Ohio Attorney General's office, where he represented the Ohio General Assembly, State of Ohio, Governor of Ohio and Attorney General in litigation. Frank has also separately counseled election campaigns.
ZHF was founded in 2013 by Tom Zaino, who served as Ohio Tax Commissioner under Governor Bob Taft. The Firm is well known for its tax and government affairs practice, but also provides other business and consulting services.
