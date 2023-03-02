RPT Realty to Present at Citi’s 2023 Global Property CEO Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Harper, will participate on a U.S. Strip Center panel at Citi’s 2023 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, FL. The U.S Strip Center panel is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET.



A live webcast will be available online on the Company’s website at investors.rptrealty.com.

The live webcast can also be accessed at:

2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

A replay of the webcast will be available using the same link and on the Company’s website, starting 12 hours after the conclusion of the live event, and will remain available for one year.

Additionally, the Company will post an updated Investor Presentation prior to the start of the conference, available online on the Company’s website at investors.rptrealty.com.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of December 31, 2022, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 44 wholly-owned shopping centers, 13 shopping centers owned through its grocery-anchored joint venture, 48 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture and one net lease retail property that was held for sale by the Company, which together represent 15.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.8% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

