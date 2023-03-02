Submit Release
Tims China Announces Participation in Three Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China and NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in three investor conferences this month.

  • On Monday, March 13th, the Company will hold virtual meetings with institutional investors at Loop Capital’s Annual Investor Conference.
  • On Tuesday, March 14th, Tims China will host a fireside chat at the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference in Miami Beach beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. It will be webcast and made available on the Investor Relations website at https://ir.timschina.com under “Events and Presentations”. Tims China will also meet with institutional investors throughout the day.
  • On Wednesday, March 15th, the Company will host a fireside chat at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference in New York City beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Tims China will also meet with institutional investors throughout the day.

As of the end of 2022, Tims China had more than 600 stores across China, and expects to have 1,000 stores by the end of 2023.

About TH International Limited

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisee of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China, including Hong Kong and Macau. TH International Limited was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

Tims China offers freshly brewed coffee, tea and other beverages, bakery & sides, and sandwiches and is an emerging coffee champion in China. The brand’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered on true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://ir.timschina.com/.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Tims China Investor Relations:
IR@timschina.com

ICR, LLC
TimsChinaIR@icrinc.com

Public Relations
ICR, LLC
TimsChinaPR@icrinc.com

