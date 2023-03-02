AgileThought to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 9, 2023

Conference Call to be held on the same day at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. (“AgileThought” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGIL), a pure play end to end digital transformation services provider, announces today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023, after the market close.



Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on the same day to review financial results and provide a business update. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast that is also available through the Company’s investor relations website.

Those who are unable to join the webcast may dial in by calling 1-888-770-7296 (domestic) or 1-929-203-0873 (international), Conference ID 2253206. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through May 10, 2023. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above links.

About AgileThought, Inc.

AgileThought is a leading pure-play provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals. Fortune 1000 companies trust AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems driving business value and transformation. AgileThought's solution architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate the transition to digital platforms across business processes. For more information, visit https://agilethought.com/.